A special event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bamber Bridge was held at Ye Olde Hob Inn today (Saturday) – at the junction of Church Road and Station Road – and which served as a reminder of the night in 1943 when violence flared between White US military police officers and Black servicemen on the st reets of the town. Many descended on the grass verge outside the pub to pay their respects and unite in their stand against racism.