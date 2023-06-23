The Battle – in which one black American soldier was killed – was one of the most significant racial disputes of its type in the country.

Click here to read about “Auntie” Eunice Byers, 106, the last-known eye-witness to the battle

What happened?

Ye Olde Hob Inn where the Battle of Bamber Bridge started in 1943. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

During the Second World War there was a large US military camp based in Bamber Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battle started when white American military police attempted to arrest several African American soldiers from the racially segregated 1511th Quartermaster Truck Regiment, at the Ye Olde Hob Inn for being out of uniform.

In a confrontation on the street afterwards, a white military policeman shot and killed Private William Crossland.

Shooting carried on until 4am the next morning.

Notice board on the Ye Olde Hob Inn which mentions the Battle of Bamber Bridge in 1943. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Click here for more on what happened and how locals defended the black soldiers

The violence left one man dead and seven people (five soldiers and two MPs) injured. At the subsequent court martial, 32 black soldiers were found guilty of various crimes including mutiny, seizing arms, rioting and firing upon officers and MPs.

Although a court martial convicted 32 African American soldiers of mutiny and related crimes, poor leadership and the racist attitudes of the MPs was acknowledged as a cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullet holes have since been found in the former NatWest bank building that related back to the shooting.

A memorial has recently been installed on grass outside the Hob Inn.

What is happening on June 24, 2023?

Events will take place around the memorial Hob Inn, in Church Road, from 12pm to 7pm.

There will be themed entertainment and a history walk following the route soldiers will have taken back in 1943.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “As much as we look at a bright future for Bamber Bridge it is a town steeped in history and it’s important we recognise the events of the past.

“We have a really active black history group in the area and after unveiling a memorial garden last year we wanted to do something more significant to mark the 80th anniversary.