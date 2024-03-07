L to R: Gracie age 8 as the Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz, Lucca age 2 as the very hungry caterpillar and Tia age 6 as the Hogwarts ExpressL to R: Gracie age 8 as the Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz, Lucca age 2 as the very hungry caterpillar and Tia age 6 as the Hogwarts Express
L to R: Gracie age 8 as the Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz, Lucca age 2 as the very hungry caterpillar and Tia age 6 as the Hogwarts Express

World Book Day part 2: 27 pictures of the best costumes from across Lancashire

It's World Book Day which means children up and down the county have spent the day dressed as their favourite book characters!

By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Mar 2024, 20:07 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 20:09 GMT

This morning, we asked readers of the Lancashire Post to share their little one's fabulous costumes and they did not disappoint.

In fact we received so many great pictures - nearly 300 - that we have had to make two photo galleries to show them all off.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Lancashire...

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

L: Emilia age 4 as Skye from Paw Patrol. R: Mason age 2 as Dobby the elf

1. Emilia and Mason

1. Emilia and Mason

L: Emilia age 4 as Skye from Paw Patrol. R: Mason age 2 as Dobby the elf

L: Lottie as Matilda and Henry as Willy Wonka. R: Ethan age 6 as a card soldier from Alice In Wonderland

2. Lottie, Henry and Ethan

2. Lottie, Henry and Ethan

L: Lottie as Matilda and Henry as Willy Wonka. R: Ethan age 6 as a card soldier from Alice In Wonderland

L: Nellie age 6 as barbie. R: Little Red Riding Hood and Woody

3. Nellie, 'Little Red Riding Hood' and 'Woody'

L: Nellie age 6 as barbie. R: Little Red Riding Hood and Woody

L: Ellis age 6 as Harry Potter and Libby age 3 as Elsa. R: Cobé aged 3 as The Gruffalo

4. Ellis, Libby and Cobé

4. Ellis, Libby and Cobé

L: Ellis age 6 as Harry Potter and Libby age 3 as Elsa. R: Cobé aged 3 as The Gruffalo

