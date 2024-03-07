Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Lancashire Post to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Lancashire...

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

1 . World Book Day in Lancashire Take a look at some of the fab costumes seen across the county Photo Sales

2 . Isla-Rose, Harrison and Tori L: Isla-Rose aged 2 as Belle. R: Harrison and Tori, year 1 as Captain Hook and Tinkerbell Photo Sales

3 . Cobé and Louis L: Cobé Skerritt age 4 as Sonic. R: Louis aged 4 as Peter Pan Photo Sales