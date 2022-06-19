Work to fix water supply issues in Chorley, Euxton and Buckshaw Village remain ongoing

Since Friday, these areas have experienced low water pressure, and in the worst cases, no water all, causing some pubs to close their doors.

United Utilities confirmed that the water supply issue has been caused by damaged to their network by another company.

However, this morning (Sunday 19), United Utilities reported that repair work on their network had been completed, although they warned that the situation still needs more time to return to normal.

Repair work on the damage to United Utilitie's network has been completed but issues may persist. Image: Bluewater Sweden on Unsplash

In a message posted early this morning, United Utilities said: “Our team have continued working hard throughout the night to get your taps flowing and toilets flushing. The repairs to the damaged water network have now been completed, however, our engineers still have some work to do to get everything back to normal.

“You may also experience some discolouration of your water, this is due to the repair work on the pipe and should clear after a short time. Please take a look at our discoloured water page for more information. Sorry for the disruption, thanks again for your patience.

“We are really sorry if you have been affected by this. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

Yesterday the Post reported how both The Bowling Green pub in Charnock Richard, and the War Horse in Buckshaw Village had to close their doors due to water supply issues.