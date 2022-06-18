Message on the door of the War Horse, in Buckshaw village, Chorley, today

The problems of either poor water pressure or, in some cases, no water at all has meant some pub/restaurants have to close until further notice and cancel tonight’s bookings, with question marks over Father Day’s tomorrow (Sunday June 19) as well.

United Utilities have contacted customers by social media to tell them the issue is being dealt with.

But other customers say they understand the issues will continue until further notice and have no idea when it will be resolved.

The Bowling Green pub in Charnock Richard, which normally offers all-day dining, was closed yesterday and has had to shut its doors today as well, until further notice.

It is illegal for hospitality operators to open without running water, for hygiene reasons.

A staff member said today: “We have no water, there is nothing at all and we had to close yesterday and today.

"We’ve had to cancel tonight’s bookings and we don’t know what we’re doing tomorrow.”

At the War Horse in Buckshaw village, the pub placed a noticed on its door saying it had to remain closed because of the issue.

A message on Facebook stated: “Unfortunately, we’ve lost water service here at the War Horse.

"This means that, in order to keep everyone safe, we’ve had to close temporarily.

"Hopefully we’ll be able to reopen soon, and will post again as soon as we’re able.”

United Utilities sent out a message today: “You may have noticed that there is poor water pressure, or no water at all in Chorley

“Our water tankers will be pumping water into the network shortly. Thanks for your patience.”

However, not all properties have been affected.

At the Tapas Estaban on Cleveland Street in Chorley, a member of staff said: “We’ve been fine, it’s not affected us, but we’ve seen on Facebook that it has effected other areas around here.”

Similarly, The Plough at Runshaw Lane, Euxton, has not been affected, with a member of staff saying: “We have been able to open today and yesterday.”