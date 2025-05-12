Work on the £120,000 refurbishment of a popular Lancashire play area begins

A multi-thousand pound refurbishment project of a popular Lancashire play area started last week.

Work has begun on the £120,000 refurbishment of the play area at Rhyddings Park in Oswaldtwistle.

What work will be done?

Phase one of the two stage project, which commenced last week, will see the removal and replacement of all equipment in the main play area and will take approximately six weeks to complete.

The modernisation follows extensive community consultation and aims to significantly improve the play space for children in the local area and visitors to the park.

The upgraded play will boast six pieces of play equipment, catering to children of various ages and abilities.

Key features include a supernova to test strength and balance; extra swings to accommodate children with different abilities; a climbing frame and slide designed for kids with a sense of adventure; a wheelchair accessible roundabout and other springy and sensory options for all.

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead at the Rhyddings Park play area which is currently being upgraded | LDR

Phase two of the project will see improvements to play equipment in the woodland area of the park and will begin later this year.

Work will include a new safety surface, platform for the slide and installation of a new bouldering wall.

How was the refurbishment funded?

The project was made possible through a £30,000 grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund to the Friends of Rhyddings Park whilst Hyndburn Council invested a further £90,000.

What has been said about the refurbishment?

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, the local authority’s parks and open spaces boss, said: “The council has committed to investing in play areas across the borough.

“Earlier this year, we completed work on the refurbishment of the play area at Masefield Close in Great Harwood and in this financial year we have allocated funds for improvements here at Rhyddings Park.“I’m delighted to see that this work has now begun and look forward to the new play area being available for children to use before the summer.”

Ann Warrington, Chair of the Friends of Rhyddings Park said: “We are delighted to have been able to support the council’s efforts for improvements to the Rhyddings Park play area.“We are a small charity made up of volunteers who do all we can to maintain and improve the park we all love alongside running the Coach House and Kitchen Garden with its community events programme. I’d like to thank the Lancashire Environmental Fund for supporting us in this project.”