A Lancashire borough is considering toughening up its dog control orders due to public concern.

Special controls on dogs taken outside in Rossendale streets, footpaths, parks, car parks, sports fields and other public spaces should be extended, councillors are being advised.

And the maximum number of dogs any person can exercise could be lowered from five to four.

Enforcement workers could also hand out on-the-spot fines to dog walkers who break the rules - this has been a successful tactic in dealing with people who cause litter, councillors are being told.

But some dog walking businesses or groups have raised concerns about cutting the number of dogs allowed per person stating that a reduction could hit their income and they say they have insurance for any incidents with dogs.

Dog control issues are however a key concern for Rossendale residents, according to a new report for councillors.

A Lancashire borough is considering toughening up its dog control orders, including limiting the number of dogs one can walk at a time.

Local legal orders by Rossendale Council, called public space protection orders, have been in place in recent years.

These require dog walkers to limit the number of animals taken outside and to pick up dog dirt.

Without these legal orders, there is a risk of dog problems with fights, attacks, pack instinct behaviour and dog dirt ‘becoming overwhelming’, the report for the cabinet states.

Leading councillors on Rossendale Council’s cabinet are to look at the issues at their latest meeting this month.

Officers are recommending councillors to renew the public space protection orders and consider reducing the number of dogs allowed outside per person to four. The orders could run for three years covering locations across the borough.

The report says a three-week public consultation was held recently and residents were asked to give their views.

It adds: “Littering and dog-fouling was previously enforced by a third party and that partnership was very successful. The contract was, in the main, for the enforcement of litter and there was a significant reduction in the number of tickets issued once word spread of enforcement action taking place. This contract ended in March 2023. It is anticipated that the same scenario wouldplay-out if another third party were given powers to enforce the order for dog control requirements. This is currently being explored.”

The draft public space protection order is in-line with recommendations from the Professional Dog Walker’s Association and RSPCA guidance, about reducing the maximum number of dogs that may be exercised at any one time to four.

The report for the cabinet adds: “Dog walkers who exercise dogs in groups as a business argue that this reduction, and even the original limit, is negatively restrictive on their businesses and has cost implications . They argue that they are properly trained and carry out assessments before exercising groups of dogs, so do not pose a risk to the public or themselves.

“They also highlight that they hold the necessary insurance and walk the number of dogs permitted in insurance policies.”

However, the report says professional advisers worry about dogs’ pack mentality, which can very quickly arise. They also worry about the practical ability of a dog walker to control five or more dogs once an incident begins.Also how a dog walker can clean up after a dog and control multiple dogs at the same time.

Dog walkers are not currently regulated. There is no standard or legal tools to check someone’s suitability to exercise groups of dogs or monitor them. Many people have called on governments to introduce a licence system for dog walkers. Such a move would be welcomed by the public and professionals, the report adds.