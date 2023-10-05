Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1970s construction, which sits close to Shaw Brook Road, is dilapidated, having previously been used as an office.

South Ribble Borough Council has now issued notice that it intends to tear down the bungalow on October 23.

The 1970s bungalow set to be demolished later this month

What does the council have to say?

Councillor James Flannery, Cabinet Member for South Ribble Borough Council (Planning, Business Support and Economic Development) said: “The bungalow is owned by South Ribble Borough Council as part of the Worden Park estate and was previously used as an office for parks staff for many years before being taken over by the Brothers of Charity Services as part of their work in the walled garden. They no longer need the building and has therefore been handed back to the council.

“The newly refurbished Worden Hall contains a mix of office spaces and therefore we have submitted a prior notification (not an application for permission) to see if planning permission is required to demolish the bungalow, which we are currently looking at.

“Removing the bungalow would reinstate the park landscape and allow the maintenance and improvement budgets to be focused on the park’s historic buildings.”

Work in Worden Park

The Grade II-listed Worden Hall reopened a year ago after a £2.8m transformation into wedding venue, community and retail space with Folly Coffee House and Deli.