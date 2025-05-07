Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The son of Lancashire born presenter Zoe Ball and her ex-husband, the iconic Fatboy Slim, has spoken about what it’s been like entering the industry with famous parents and whether they really are still separated.

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook with their two children, Woody and Nelly. | @zoetheball on Instagram

Woody Cook is the 24-year-old son of Blackpool born radio star Zoe and the chart-topping DJ Norman Cook- better known by the stage name Fatboy Slim.

But as well has having musical parents, Woody is a DJ in his own right and is preparing for a busy festival season with performances confirmed so far at Lewes Music Festival, Mucky Weekender

Ahead of his summer season, the Brighton born star had an exclusive chat with OK! Magazine where he opened up about his parents as well as his own career.

When asked if music is in his blood, Woody, who also has a younger sister Nelly, replied: “It’s annoying, right? No matter what you do, you end up becoming your parents!

“I’ve got my dad’s hairline, and his fascination with fridge magnets. Luckily, I also got some of the good bits, like DJing. It’s one of those things – dread it, run from it; we always become our parents.”

On the topic of whether having Zoe, 54, and Norman, 61, as his parents ever put him under pressure, the young DJ said: “I definitely felt that way at the beginning, but my parents have been really good at putting me out on my own and letting me do it myself. I’ve sweated my way through the industry, I think people started to see that.

Woody also said that he doesn’t mind when people make certain assumptions about him based on his parents, adding: “I can’t tell you who I’d be without my parents. They gave me the best education ever from them. More than anything, my parents are heroic people.

“They are the most generous, loving, kind, hard-working people on Earth, and that’s what they’ve given me. I feel like I owe it all to that. It doesn’t matter who they are in their day-to-day life, they are amazing human beings.”

Later on in the interview, Woody even brought up rumours of his parents getting back together without any particular prompt.

Zoe and Norman split up for good in 2016 after 18 years but they are often seen hanging out together, especially with their two children.

When asked how his family was at the moment, Woody said: “It’s pretty good, for a half-estranged family unit. Not a lot of turmoil at the moment. We are very excited, the four of us. Not that we are actually “a family”. They are still very much not together. As much as the papers keep trying to insinuate they’re back together. Just to clarify that!”