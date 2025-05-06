Comedian Emmanuel Sonubi shares his excitment for the Blackpool Comedy Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the end of the month, Blackpool Comedy Festival returns bigger than ever and one of the top stars performing during the event has shared his excitment at the prospect.

Emmanuel Sonubi attends the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards. | Getty Images

Blackpool Comedy Festival returns to Lancashire between May 23 and June 1, turning the seaside town into the comedy capital of the UK yet again.

The finale of the event, Manford’s Comedy Club, is on Saturday, May 31 and sees performances from top comedians Russell Howard, Maisie Adam and Emmanuel Sonubi.

Before his arrival in Blackpool, Emmanuel spoke to Fylde Coast radio personality Ged Mills all about his upcoming Blackpool gig.

Sharing his excitment at being part of the festival, Emmanuel said: “I'm a big fan of a comedy festival as well. I do love how you get to see so many acts in one place. It's awesome and Blackpool's a lot of fun. I've gigged in Blackpool a few times and it's never been, it's never disappointed.”

When asked if he gets any feelings of one-upmanship performing in a comedy club setting rather than his own tour, the North London comedian denied it but explained why he does get more nervous.

Emmanuel said: “I'll tell you how it feels for me.... A comedy club, people go to the club. A tour, people come to see you. So when you've had a whole year of people coming to see you, where you literally walk out and there's an applause break for a minute before you've done anything, it feels awesome but the problem is you get used to it and then you go to a comedy club where you walk out and they're like ‘okay, go on.’

“It's such a weird jump but also what you want is you want everyone to do really well because energy keeps going if the energy in the room. I've done gigs where we've done charity nights, where it's been 15 comedians all on stage, and these are all like 15 really good comedians, and then they go ‘Emmanuel, you've got to close’ and I'm going on after Jack Dee and... there's so many big names, and now I have to close and I don't want to.”

Finally, Emmanuel opened up about what his previous gigs in Blackpool have been like and therefore how he hopes his one later this month will be!

He said: “Coming up from London, I love the North.It's so much friendlier, so much more laid back, and it's just so much fun. I've never had a bad gig in the North. I think it's so much fun and again, people are just people. That's what I sort of live by a nd a lot of the stuff I talk about is very universal. It's stuff we've all been through. All of us have looked at our child at one point and thought, well, you're an idiot. There's loads of things that we all discuss.”