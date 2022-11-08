In September, the Post wrote a story about how Woodlands Animal Sanctuary had launched a plea for extra support after four rescue cats became 23 in just five weeks. But now, the sanctuary says their need of support is more urgent than ever, having only a month's worth of finances left.

Woodlands Animal Sanctuary, based in Ormskirk, said: “We’re really starting to feel the pinch in the cost of living crisis. Not only have donations dropped significantly but costs have risen at a dramatic rate. The sanctuary has seen a huge decline in donations and has already had to take some big action to stay open.

"The Charity is currently running with just over a month’s running costs and the bank balance continues to drop day by day. This is an urgent and desperate plea for the public’s help. Without help the sanctuary could well face closure. Closure is clearly the very last resort but funds need to stabilise to give the sanctuary a certain future.”

Woodlands Animal Sanctuary says it only has a months worth of finances left, and are in desperate need of more support.

Earlier this year, the wildlife unit had to be closed, whilst there were also staff redundancies. Despite this, the charity still cares for hundreds of animals every year, and the demand on their resource continues to grows every day as more people come forward to give up their cats.

Community champion Louise Doyle added: “We obviously don’t want to close, we want to keep going for as long as possible, and help as many animals as we can but without that money coming in, closure is a very real option for us, that we want to avoid, so we’re pleaing directly to the public for any help they can give us.”

Louise added that if every one of their 15,000 social media followers donated just 50p, it would cover their running costs and allow their survival.

So far in 2022 the sanctuary has rehomed 211 cats and cared for 122 Hedgehogs. It also cares for six equines, six goats and a multitude of birds.

Goats at the sanctuary in West Lancashire.

What help can you give?

-One off donations

-Weekly or monthly Standing orders

The sanctuary also cares for horses.

-Sponsor an animal

-Book an experience

-Donate unwanted clothes

-Fundraise for us

A Shetland pony at Woodlands Animal Sanctuary.

-Corporate funding opportunities

-Payroll giving