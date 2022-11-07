During the first two months of the academic year – September and October – eight schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble had Ofsted reports published online. This included six primary schools and two secondary schools.

None of these schools were classed as requires improvements, all having found to have met the expected standards- some are even considered ‘outstanding’.

Take a look at the eight schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Broughton High School Report published October 31, following an inspection on September 27. Classed as 'outstanding' for all categories. Highlights: offers an exceptional education; pupils behave and achieve well; impressive extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Brindle St James' Church of England Primary School Report published October 17, following an inspection on September 13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: has a family feeling; pupils behave and work well; curriculum is well organised. Improvements needed: teaching of subject-specific vocabulary. and some staff lack sufficient subject knowledge. Previous inspection: Good.

holy c head.jpg Report published October 13, following an inspection on September 14. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: caring school community; ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: better scrutiny ofthe behaviour, attendance and uptake of extra-curricular activities of SEND pupils. Previous inspection: Good.