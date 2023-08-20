News you can trust since 1886
Women's World Cup: 17 pics of England fans experiencing the highs and lows of the final

Take a look at the scenes from one pub near Preston as the Lionesses faced Spain in the Women’s World Cup Final.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 19:44 BST

Numerous pubs around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble opened up early today (Sunday, August 20) to show the match and their support for the Lionesses.

Whilst the Post’s reporter headed to the Guild in Preston, the photographer headed down to the Hunter’s in Walton-le-Dale instead to capture the faces of the excited, and then disappointed fans.

Below is a selection of images from the day:

Here are the scenes from the Walton-le-Dale pub

1. Fans at The Hunters

Here are the scenes from the Walton-le-Dale pub Photo: Neil Cross

Cheering on the Lionesses

2. Fans at The Hunters

Cheering on the Lionesses Photo: Neil Cross

A very excited face

3. Fans at The Hunters

A very excited face Photo: Neil Cross

A not so happy face

4. Fans at The Hunters

A not so happy face Photo: Neil Cross

