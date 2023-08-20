Women's World Cup: 17 pics of England fans experiencing the highs and lows of the final
Take a look at the scenes from one pub near Preston as the Lionesses faced Spain in the Women’s World Cup Final.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 19:44 BST
Numerous pubs around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble opened up early today (Sunday, August 20) to show the match and their support for the Lionesses.
Whilst the Post’s reporter headed to the Guild in Preston, the photographer headed down to the Hunter’s in Walton-le-Dale instead to capture the faces of the excited, and then disappointed fans.
Below is a selection of images from the day:
1 / 5