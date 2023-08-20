Preston got behind the Lionesses as England reached a World Cup final for the first time in 57 years

Numerous pubs around the city opened up early to show the match and their support for the Lionesses.

The Post headed down to one venue - the Guild on Fylde Road - to capture the scenes and speak to fans.

As expected, the pub was decorated top to toe with England flags and bunting, and the crowd – filling up the entire venue – was speckled red and white.

England fans at the Guild pub on Fylde Road.

There were men and women there of all ages, with many keen to offer a ‘COME ON ENGLAND’ message to the Post as we walked through.

Before the game began, England fan Anj Mahendran said: “Big game, big final, I’ve followed the Lionesses since 2015 so I’m actually one of those who’s actually watched them for a number of years. I’m really excited, especially after the Euros last year, winning the final – they did it then, hopefully they can do it today.”

Despite the disappointing result in the end – with Spain winning 1-0 –, the pub crowd kept spirits high throughout, and remained hopeful until the final whistle.

There were plenty of pub goers dressed to show their support for the Lionesses.

England may not have won, but their achievement of reaching the final did not go under-appreciated with the Preston crowd still expressing pride in their national women’s team.

One England fan said: “I’m just so impressed with the Women’s football team and how it’s progressed, COME ON ENGLAND!”

Another, Emma Thompson, herself a female footballer who once played with Alex Greenwood and Ella Toone, looked positively towards the future.