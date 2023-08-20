News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Fire breaks out at wine bar in city centre
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Man arrested after three children hospitalised following collision

Preston got behind the Lionesses as England reached a World Cup final for the first time in 57 years

The England vs Spain match today (Sunday, August 20) marked the first time in 57 years than an English national team has made a World Cup final and Preston, like the rest of the country, was eager to celebrate.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST

Numerous pubs around the city opened up early to show the match and their support for the Lionesses.

The Post headed down to one venue - the Guild on Fylde Road - to capture the scenes and speak to fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As expected, the pub was decorated top to toe with England flags and bunting, and the crowd – filling up the entire venue – was speckled red and white.

England fans at the Guild pub on Fylde Road.England fans at the Guild pub on Fylde Road.
England fans at the Guild pub on Fylde Road.
Most Popular

There were men and women there of all ages, with many keen to offer a ‘COME ON ENGLAND’ message to the Post as we walked through.

Before the game began, England fan Anj Mahendran said: “Big game, big final, I’ve followed the Lionesses since 2015 so I’m actually one of those who’s actually watched them for a number of years. I’m really excited, especially after the Euros last year, winning the final – they did it then, hopefully they can do it today.”

Read More
Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to la...

Despite the disappointing result in the end – with Spain winning 1-0 –, the pub crowd kept spirits high throughout, and remained hopeful until the final whistle.

There were plenty of pub goers dressed to show their support for the Lionesses.There were plenty of pub goers dressed to show their support for the Lionesses.
There were plenty of pub goers dressed to show their support for the Lionesses.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England may not have won, but their achievement of reaching the final did not go under-appreciated with the Preston crowd still expressing pride in their national women’s team.

One England fan said: “I’m just so impressed with the Women’s football team and how it’s progressed, COME ON ENGLAND!”

Another, Emma Thompson, herself a female footballer who once played with Alex Greenwood and Ella Toone, looked positively towards the future.

The former Everton women’s player told the Post: “I’ve coached a lot of girls who are coming through the ranks … and I feel invested because I know the girls that are coming through are probably as good as if not better than what’s there now.”

Related topics:EnglandPrestonSpain