The homeowner who wishes to remain anonymous captured the cheeky escape on their Ring doorbell footage after being woken up by it going off in the early hours of Saturday morning. It shows the woman walking alongside the cab, giving the impression she is going to a nearby house before emerging a few minutes later and hiding behind some bushes. When the driver spots her he shouts to her ‘excuse me, can you pay your fare please. Hello!’ which falls on deaf ears. He then approaches the house and rings the doorbell, waits a couple of minutes before taking off.

The homeowner told the Post: “It happened on Saturday morning at around 4.20am. I’m not sure how much the fare was for as I never answered my door but the taxi firm it is come from Preston and that’s at least £20 minimum.

A woman decided she was not for paying her taxi fare to Leyland over the weekend, instead opting to flee, hide in bushes and pretend she lived at someone else’s house - all of which was captured on the person's Ring doorbell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has never happened me before. It woke me up but I thought I’d dreamed that my door bell went off so I never answered the door plus I wouldn’t at that time anyway. I only realised when I woke up later on and checked my phone that it was actually my door bell and not a dream”

What would they say to the person if reading: "To this mystery person of Leyland, I do not appreciate you jumping a taxi and leading it to my address early hours yesterday morning.”

Whether the woman thought the price in question was too high remains to be seen.