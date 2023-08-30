After the resounding success of their debut restaurant within Preston Market Hall, which opened in April 2022, Tipsy Chef Street Food launched their second, all night venue in Preston city centre. The grand opening night of the second restaurant last Sunday, located on Lancaster Road, was notably, fully booked. This marks a significant milestone for owner, Jay Oates, who only 16 months ago started on his first venture and captivated food enthusiasts with his innovative culinary creations.

Expressing his gratitude for the support he has received from the local community, he said: “Preston Market Hall was the perfect place to start my business, find my feet and build an amazing customer base. That being said, I always envisioned a bigger location open into the evening, serving wacky cocktails and playing awesome music. Our market location is home turf and will always remain open serving up fresh exciting breakfast, brunch and lunches to the city, whilst our restaurant takes over the nighttime service.

“It’s been a hell of ride these past 16 months, I wouldn’t change a thing; our brand is now known throughout Preston and even further afield, we have people visiting us from throughout the country. Thank you to every single person that’s dined with us, liked our posts, and told a friend. Without you Tipsy Chef wouldn’t have its second location. We can’t wait for you to come and try our new menu!”

Tipsy Chef Street Food, based at Preston Flag Market, opened its sister site at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, last Sunday (August 27) to cope with its huge customer demand

Preston Market Hall, owned and managed by Preston City Council has been the starting platform for several fledging businesses who have gone on to expand and

succeed outside the Market Hall. Councillor Freddie Bailey, Cabinet member for environment and community safety, added: “A huge congratulations to Jay for this amazing achievement - not only a celebration of his remarkable journey but also of growth within the heart of Preston. As a central hub for locals and visitors, Preston Market Hall offers the ideal platform for new and expanding businesses to thrive.”