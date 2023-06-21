Tipsy Chef to move from Preston Flag Market to Lancaster Road for August bank holiday

Tipsy Chef – a restaurant where you can eat in or takeaway – offers bao buns, smash burgers, dirty fries, freakshakes and more, is moving from the Flag Market to a city centre location.

Owner Jay Oates – an experienced chef with 10 years’ experience, made the announcment on the Tipsy Chef Facebook account.

The Facebook post reads: ‘TIPSY TAKEOVERTold you something big was coming….Don’t worry Tipsy Chef Street Food will remain open usual hours but our new Bar & Restaurant will be open all night long getting you tipsy and fed!We will be ready to open for August bank holiday#TIPSYTAKEOVER’

Photo Neil Cross; Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market

The Post previously visited the Tipsy Chef after famous Youtuber BeardMeatsFood stopped by to vlog himself taking on the ‘Tipsy Challenge’.

The challenge costs £35 and consists of one triple smash cheeseburger, their signature chicken and candied bacon burger, four pork belly bao buns, dirty hash browns and a huge pile of fries.

BeardMeatsFood filmed his stint at Preston’s Tipsy Chef in just over 10 minutes as he records an attempt to finish the eating challenge. The YouTuber finished the challenge in just over 20 minutes and even completed a gisted Bacon Cheeseburger he was given out of courtesy from the restaurant's chef who is a huge fan of his content. He is the only person yet to complete the challenge.

The outside of the new Tipsy Chef. Photo from Tipsy Chef Facebook Status.