The money will be split between the North West Air Ambulance and Miles for Mitchie charities.

Among the stall holders were Knit One, Purr One charity craft stall, raising funds for A Purrfect Friend cat rescue, Utility Warehouse, Avon Cosmetics, Cheese on Wheels, Body Shop, Tropic Skincare, wax melts, and wax melt burners, reed defusers and scented candles, Dollies Designs.

There was also craft kits for adults and children and a free 20k giveaway up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairydust Events

Fairydust event organiser Sarah Williams said: "We had some amazing stalls on the day.

"We ended up raising £43.75 through our charity tombola on the day, and this is split between North West Air Ambulance and Miles for Mitchie."

She added: "We are also advertising for traders and are keen to get our Farmers Market going on outside."

Fairydust Events organiser Sarah Williams with the Easter Bunny

The next event - an Artisan Market and Gift Fayre, will be held Saturday, March 26 at Millennium Hall in Preston.

The free entry fayre will run from 2pm until 5pm with a vast range of stalls.

Another date for the diary should be May 29 for the Family Fun Day at the Anderton Arms, Fulwood, Preston, from noon until 5pm.

Sarah added: "Our Family Fun Days are back.

One of the stalls from a Fairydust event

"Free entry and some very special guests and VIP's await, plus our funfair, gift and craft stalls, face painting, DJ, climbing wall and so much more.

"Why not have a go at our charity raffle and don't forget our famous charity auctions to raise much needed funds for our causes."