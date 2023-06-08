Golden Cockapoo Jazz, 8, fell in love with the Chippenham store after it started allowing dogs in last year and she began making regular visits with her owners. Now she will stop her owners in their tracks and refuse to walk any further - unless it is towards Wilko. Once inside the store she will head straight to her favourite aisle, which is of course where the dog treats are stocked. And now she has been given her own ID badge and uniform after being recruited as Wilko's first 'Paw Manager'. Now the retailer is on the hunt for five more pooches to join her in the honorary role to be ambassadors for their nearest pet-friendly store – with one spot open for dog from Manchester, Liverpool, Chester and the surrounding areas. The lucky winners will all receive a £100 cash prize, as well as ‘Paw Manager’ status and a customised badge.

Paula Bedford, Head of Retail at Wilko, said: “When we heard about Jazz’s obsession with Wilko, we had to meet her. So, we invited her along to our Chippenham store, honoured her with her own little manager badge and crowned her as the first-ever Paw Manager. Now we want to find five more clever canines to join her in the role. We can’t wait to see our amazing customers post their adorable doggy pictures and look forward to crowning five more Paw Managers!”

Dog owners in the north west are being called to nominate their pets as Wilko animal ambassadors. Paw Manager cockapoo Jazz (pictured) being shown the ropes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Cristofoli, Chipenham store manager, added: “We are delighted to hire Jazz as our Paw Manager for the Chippenham branch – we couldn’t ask for a better representative of the doggy friends of Wilko! All of our team members instore love when she visits just as much as she does and we can’t wait to welcome her and her owners again.”

To nominate a pet, visit the Wilko Facebook page and comment on the pinned image of Jazz's first day as 'Paw Manager'. Share a picture of your dog alongside a short message explaining why they're such a good fit for the position.

"I'll take treats as payment thanks!"