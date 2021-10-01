Switch nightclub says the musician will be the headline act at its Saturday night event despite his ongoing legal troubles and an outstanding arrest warrant, which was issued earlier this week by a court in London.

Students unions at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) says the event is not part of their official freshers' week package.

They also issued a strongly worded statement, calling on Switch to cancel the performance over a strong an anti-semitic tweets posted by Wiley earlier this year.

Rapper Wiley is due to perform in Preston

The 42-year-old performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., currently has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to turn up for a court hearing in relation to allegations of assault and burglary at former kickboxer Ali Jacko’s home.

Cowie was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Monday.

Last year the musician was permanently suspended from Twitter for posting a series of antisemitic tweets and promoting conspiracy theories.

UCLan Students’ Union said that the event has no affiliation with the Students’ Union.

Bosses at Switch nightclub say they have been in contact with Wiley over his ongoing legal troubles

“UCLan Students’ Union sometimes signposts students to external events being run across the city, but we are always clear that these events are external to us and are not run by us. We are also able to confirm that this Switch club night was not one of these events.

“We condemn all forms of antisemitism and given the previous actions of Wiley, which include a series of antisemitic social media posts, we strongly encourage Switch to cancel this event and reconsider any further ties with Wiley and his management.”

The Union of Jewish Students also condemned the nightclub’s decision to go ahead with the event, saying that it was “disgusted to hear that Wiley will be performing”.

The rapper has also faced criticism over a string of anti-semitic tweets

“Allowing him to perform sends the message that antisemitism is acceptable and the wellbeing of Jewish students in Preston is not important. UJS insists that Switch Club review this event and show they will not tolerate antisemitism.”

Switch nightclub has been approached for comment.