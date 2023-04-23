News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
57 minutes ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
1 hour ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
2 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
3 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) needs Lancashire volunteers to help save water voles

Volunteers in Lancashire are being called to help save one of Britain’s fastest declining mammals, by taking part in a nationwide water vole survey.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:41 BST- 2 min read

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) runs the annual survey which requires volunteers to visit a local waterway and record their findings online: www.ptes.org/watervoles. The survey is part of PTES’ National Water Vole Monitoring Programme, which was set up in 2015 to try and combat the decline in water vole populations. Water voles underwent one of the most serious declines of any wild mammal in Britain during the 20th century, but with the help of volunteers their fate can be turned around.

Emily Sabin, Water Vole Officer at PTES, said: “We’re asking volunteers to find their nearest stream, ditch, river or canal, and look out for water voles, listen for their characteristic ‘plop’ as they dive into the water, or see the signs they leave behind - from footprints and burrows in the riverbank to feeding signs and droppings. Any sightings or signs of American mink should also be recorded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last year 216 sites were surveyed, with 85 showing signs of water voles. We really hope even more people can take part this year to help us further understand how they are faring.”

Lancashire volunteers are being called to help save one of Britain’s fastest declining mammals, by taking part in a nationwide water vole surveyLancashire volunteers are being called to help save one of Britain’s fastest declining mammals, by taking part in a nationwide water vole survey
Lancashire volunteers are being called to help save one of Britain’s fastest declining mammals, by taking part in a nationwide water vole survey
Most Popular
Read More
Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens award winning Rhode Island Coffee shop in Chorley

Water voles have glossy dark brown fur and a blunt snout with small, black eyes. Their ears are rounded and almost hidden, and, unlike rats, they have a furry tail. They were once a common sight along Britain’s inland waterways, but loss and fragmentation of suitable habitat, combined with the arrival of non-native American mink in the 1980s and 1990s, has resulted in their decline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To access the free online training or to sign up to one of PTES’ free Zoom talks CLICK HERE.

A water voleA water vole
A water vole
Related topics:People's Trust for Endangered SpeciesVolunteersBritainLancashireAmericanZoom