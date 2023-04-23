News you can trust since 1886
Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens award winning Rhode Island Coffee shop in Chorley

An-award-winning coffee house chain has opened its magical caffeine bean doors in Chorley town centre.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

On Friday Sir Lindsay Hoyle, visited Rhode Island Coffee's flagship store with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store, located on Market Street, also serves paninis, toasties breakfast, sandwiches, salads and cakes. Books are also available for customers to read whilst they sip on the finest coffee beans made by the knowledgeable baristas.

A small independent firm, Rhode Island Coffee was chosen as Coffee Shop of the Year award in 2010 and UK Coffee Shop Chain of the Year by the Cafe Society in 2011. The chain operates solely in the north west and has seven outher outltes in the region - in Altricham, Blackburn, Burnley, Crewe, Oldham, Stockport and Warrington.

Take a look around.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle official opens the new Rhode Island Coffee in Chorley on Friday

Rhode Island Coffee shop opens in Chorley

Sir Lindsay Hoyle official opens the new Rhode Island Coffee in Chorley on Friday

The award winning coffee shop opened its doors on Friday

The exterior of the new Rhode Island Coffee includes outsides chairs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle learns how to make a good coffee

