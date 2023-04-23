On Friday Sir Lindsay Hoyle, visited Rhode Island Coffee's flagship store with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store, located on Market Street, also serves paninis, toasties breakfast, sandwiches, salads and cakes. Books are also available for customers to read whilst they sip on the finest coffee beans made by the knowledgeable baristas.

A small independent firm, Rhode Island Coffee was chosen as Coffee Shop of the Year award in 2010 and UK Coffee Shop Chain of the Year by the Cafe Society in 2011. The chain operates solely in the north west and has seven outher outltes in the region - in Altricham, Blackburn, Burnley, Crewe, Oldham, Stockport and Warrington.