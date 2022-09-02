"Why would they be so mean?" 10-year-old canoeist asks Father Christmas to save club after suspected arson attack
A 10-year-old girl has made a heartbreaking appeal for help after Euxton Canoe Club lost £50,000 of equipment in a suspected arson attack.
Lottie Harris, who attends with her parents, decided to write a letter appealing for help after it was revealed the club might not survive the fire.
The blaze on August 30 at the club's storage containers in Yarrow Valley Country Park melted almost the entire fleet of 30 canoes and kayaks and destroyed half of their buoyancy aids, cags and paddles.
The damage means the metal container will also have to be scrapped.
Lottie’s letter
Lottie-who has cerebral palsy - wrote: "My name is Lottie and I love being part of Euxton Canoe Club.
"My dream is to be a Paralympic canoeist one day when I'm bigger.
"The canoe club has helped me get stronger in my body and I have even made best friends.
"I love the water and being with the canoe club, it makes me feel happy and calm.
"I feel so sad and angry someone would burn all our boats and supplies.
"Now there is no club.
"Why would they be so mean?
"I hope nice, kind people can help us get the equipment we need.
"I'll ask Father Christmas to help too."
Club chairman
Club chairman Jonathan McElhinney said that there are several younger members of the club, the youngest being seven.
He said that some have additional learning needs, and the club helps to focus their energies.
He said the suspected arson – the second of the summer – was “awful for everyone involved”, and “with a loss on this scale, it's not clear we can continue without outside support.”
Although the club has some insurance, it will likely only cover them to replace some equipment secondhand, or items that can be found at pre-Covid prices.
A crowdfunder has now been set up to raise £20,000 and appeals for kit are being made to other clubs and suppliers.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It has been reported to us and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0159 of August 30.”