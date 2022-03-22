Why Preston's Freddie Flintoff is posing next to a massive bin for McDonalds and Roadchef

Now Preston’s Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has teamed up with McDonalds and Roadchef to trial new extra tall bins.

Towering at 1.93m tall, England cricket legend and Broadcaster Freddie Flintoff tested out the bins on behalf of lorry, truck and HGV driver across the UK

Research commissioned by McDonald’s shows that over 80% of people think the amount of littering in the UK is a massive problem and nearly half (43%) consider it socially unacceptable

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Flintoff poses next to an extra tall bin for lorry drivers

So the Golden Arches burger-favourite is is partnering with Roadchef motorway services to roll out a range of 6ft-tall litter bins designed to be within easy reach for truck drivers.

In total, 52 2m tall bins will be rolled out across the country over the summer.

Almost half (44%) of people feel littering has been especially prevalent along roadsides during the last 12 months, such as on A-roads and motorways.

Broadcaster and cricket legend Freddie Flintoff joined the team in welcoming the new bins to Chester as McDonald’s prepares to conduct the UK’s biggest ever litter pick this weekend as they call on everyone to help them ‘Keep it Clean’.

Freddie said: “What a good idea – to help curb motorway and service station rubbish with something so simple. I look forward to seeing the bins rolled out when I’m on the road. It’s in everyone’s interest to be more responsible and accountable when it comes to littering – and this new partnership between McDonald’s and Roadchef offers an easy way for anyone driving a taller vehicle to do so - now there’s no reason to drop the ball by littering.”

Across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s staff collect 27 tonnes of litter every year, on litter patrols that take place around every restaurant three times a day.

The ’cab height’ bin rollout comes after Highways England estimated that it costs around £6m per year to collect litter from motorways, with more than 150,000 sacks of litter collected every year.