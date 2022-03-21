‘Freddie’s First Eleven’ is a three-part series from the BBC that will see the former England and Lancashire great try to put together a team of teenagers from his native Lancashire.

The youngsters are said to be from “underprivileged” parts of the county with Flintoff looking to dispel the myth that cricket is the domain of the posh and the privileged.

And the search for his 11 talented teens saw ‘Freddie’ spotted getting stuck in at both BAC/EE Sports Club and Fulwood & Broughton Cricket Club on Sunday.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff talking to youngsters at BAC/EE Sports Club

Announcing the show last August, he said: “I made it to the highest level of cricket attending state schools on an estate in Preston, but I can’t see many others doing that now.

“The vast majority of the England’s men’s national cricket team attended private school.

“Cricket is more elitist per head than rugby, rowing and the House of Lords. We’ve got to do something to get young, working-class people playing our national summer sport again.

Flintoff filmed at both BAC/EE Sports Club, pictured, and Fulwood & Broughton

“I really hope this series can demonstrate that with some time and coaching anyone can learn to love cricket and have the opportunities that came my way.”

Flintoff was accompanied on his TV scouting mission by his former Lancashire team-mate Kyle Hogg, who recently returned to the Emirates Old Trafford club as Girls’ County Age Group Performance Manager.

‘Freddie’s First Eleven’ is expected to air later this year.