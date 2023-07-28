Why people of Preston will dress as Kate Bush and dance to Wuthering Heights at Avenham Park on Sunday

Channel your inner Kate Bush and put on a red dress (or anything else red) to join in the dance in Avenham and Miller Park, Preston at 11am on Sunday 30 July.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever (Preston) is in aid of the two chosen charities, Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service. The event is particuarly special this year as it is taking place on Kate Bush’s 65th birthday.

The idea is to fling yourself about in wild abandon and embrace something joyous and fun by re-enacting the iconic Kate Bush, Wuthering Heights music video from 1978 all to raise money for charity.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Preston.

The event will start at 11am, it’s suggested people arrive from 10.45am to give everyone time to find their dance spot.

This will be based near the Band stand/ Fountain in Miller Park, just keep an eye out for signage or ask a friendly steward. Then the event will be be structured as follows: Registration. Gentle warm up exercises with Sarah who is a qualified Pilates instructor. Practice of the dance in sections with our dance instructors Sarah and Toni. Full practice dance and Final dance.