"Why just why": Post readers react to the unveiling of the new Preston sign on Flag Market

The specially designed steel sign is coated blue and has threads running through it to represent the rich history of Preston’s cotton and textile industry.

While it is hoped the sign encapsulates pride in the city – and the perfect photo opportunity – Post readers did not seem so impressed...

Take a look at what some of them had to say below:

The new Preston sculpture sign caused quite a stir on Facebook, although perhaps not for the reason hoped...

Innes Heys: “Looks naff!”

Paul Boland: “Surely if you're in Preston, you know you're in Preston? What do you need a sign for?”

Johnn Ashcroft: “Why just why”

Marcus Diabolo: “Have i missed something? What is the point of this?”

Pauline Burke: “Looks like its covered in webs”

Johnny Butcher II: “Is it a bike rack”

Dan Hulme: “What a gigantic blue and white waste of money”

Jim Pritchard: “Pensioners & School kids without heating and food and the council buy a sign, absolute buffoons.”

Michael Carpenter: “Why not use the money to fill in potholes or clean graffiti rather than putting something else in place for the little yobs to scribble on bet it will be tagged soon if not already”

Christine Topping: “What's the point in this lots of people who don't appreciate it will just destroy it a waste of money”

Wade Bamber: “Photo opportunity to stand in front of this monstrosity. Final place to put this is the tip. I’m sorry it just looks tacky”

Kathryn Shone: “Needs more than a sign to make people want to visit!!”

Ruth Naylor: “...think I’m the only person who liked it #proudpreston”