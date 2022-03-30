The unique Preston sign has been especially designed for the city, and is made of coated blue steal, with rope weaved through it to symbolize the rich history of Preston’s cotton and textile industry.

It will be located on the Flag Market for one month then travel to multiple locations around the city before being moved to its final yet-to-be decided destination.

The sign, which Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqbal called "a piece of art Preston will be proud of for many years to come”, comes from a partnership between Preston City Council, Preston’s David Cox Architects and Lancashire firm Steeleson Fabrications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Javed Iqbal unveiled the Preston Sculpture sign on the Flag Market on Wednesday.

Speaking last week, Helen Knott, an architect from David Cox Architects said: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Preston City Council and Steeleson Fabrications on this highly unique project. The design concept has been influenced by Preston's textile heritage and the large threads represent the cotton weaving process.

“Procuring a piece of public art for everyone to enjoy signals a growing confidence in our city and delivery has been a real team effort on a tight programme. We very much hope it becomes a fun photo opportunity for locals and visitors alike."

Commissioned as part of the city's Welcome Back Fund action plan, the Preston sign has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Established by the European Union, ERDF funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

Sitting proud on the Preston Sculpture sign