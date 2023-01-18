Images taken by the Post show Eldon Primary School on Eldon Road being patrolled by police during the school drop-off time, following reports of malicious communication.

The heightened police presence comes days after teaching unions had revealed concerns over high staff turnover at the school and claims from parents that they were prevented from entering the grounds on Monday, although this was denied by Eldon Primary.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 17) Lancashire Police confirmed they would be heightening their presence around the school.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called by Eldon Primary School, Preston, on January 14, to a report of malicious communication. This is an ongoing investigation and our enquiries are continuing. There will be an increased police presence in the area around the school as part of our enquiries."

Today, a pair of police officers were seen walking around the premises of Eldon Primary School, whilst their car is parked outside. Parents had previously told the Post that officers were seen speaking to staff at the school on Monday.

Later on Monday, the school’s headteacher Azra Butt issued messages to parents, which stated: "We want to remind parents that where they have an issue they want to raise with the school, they should use one of the school's communication tools. These include messaging, ringing the school to make an appointment to try and get these addressed. Can I take this opportunity to remind all parents of the expectations for behaviour towards other members of the school community."

In relation to parents claiming they were unable to enter the school on Monday, the letter further added that no such restrictions were in place.

It comes after teaching unions revealed concerns over high staff turnover at the school

What claims have been made about staff turnover at Eldon Primary?

The National Education Union (NEU) and UNISON told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that only one of the permanent class teachers who was working at Eldon Primary School in July 2021 was still in post as of December last year.

The school declined to comment on the claims but the LDRS understands that it strongly disputes the unions’ figures.

