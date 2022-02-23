On Friday, March 11, members of Chorley and District Trades Council will join events across the UK to remember all workers at the Workers’ Memorial Day.

Steve Turner, Unite the Union Secretary said: “People will be invited to hold up pictures and say a few words about loved ones lost because of the pandemic”.

The vigil will start at 7pm.

A candle lit vigil will be held on March 11 - the day a national pandemic was declared two years ago.

March 11 is the day the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic.