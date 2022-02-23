Candle lit vigil to take place at Astley Park in memory of those who died from Covid
A candle lit vigil will take place at Astley Park next month in honour of those who lost their lives from Covid.
On Friday, March 11, members of Chorley and District Trades Council will join events across the UK to remember all workers at the Workers’ Memorial Day.
Steve Turner, Unite the Union Secretary said: “People will be invited to hold up pictures and say a few words about loved ones lost because of the pandemic”.
The vigil will start at 7pm.
March 11 is the day the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic.