Reality star Mitch Taylor, 27, did not have the most succesful Love Island experience last year, nor in the recent All Stars series which ended just last night, and it has just been revealed it may be because his heart is in Lancashire...

Appearing on the live Love Island All Stars final show last night, presenter Maya Jama went to chat to the Sheffield born star as she said she was after a bit of tea from the "messy man" of the villa.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Live on air, Maya asked Mitch “What’s been the goss since you’ve left? Have you got any inside tea" to which he revealed "I’ve been trying to run back to my ex".

When a surprised Maya reponds “You have?”, fellow ex-islander Hannah Elizabeth interrupts to ask “the Blackpool one?” before a slightly panicked Mitch tells the scouse star to shut up.

Maya then asks "There’s a blackpool ex? What happened there?" causing the former gas engineer to stammer and say "it’s not the place, let’s move on Maya.”

Appearing obviously awkward, Mitch then adds "I’m trying to double back... Tom knows!” as the camera pans to Barnsley-born islander Tom Clare - who goes on to win All Stars with partner Molly Smith - laughing at the exchange.

When Maya says “alright, she’s a secret ex, shall we keep it secret for now?", a dismayed Mitch replies “it’s too late it’s too late.”

The conversation ends with Maya. whose ex is rapper Stormzy, declaring: "“Don’t say her name- there’s a lady in Blackpool, who Mitch is after, we’ll leave it at that”

“ Brilliant", Mitch responded.

Love Island star Mitch says he is hoping to get back with an ex from Blackpool. Credit: ITV

Who is this Blackpool girl?

Neither Mitch nor the girl in question have made her identity known but former Love Island star Scott van-der-Sluis- who appeared on the same season as Mitch- revealed a clue.

Taking to Twitter/X last night, Scott wrote: "For anyone wondering Mitch’s Blackpool ex is called Katie and he hasn’t stopped talking about her"

In the replies, members of the public tried to guess at who Katie may be, namely by going through Mitch's Instagram, but there has been no confirmation of her identity.

The public react to Mitch's Blackpool revelation

Numerous Twitter/X users took to the social media platform last night to tease Mitch over his love life, sharing various memes from the persective of the unknown Blackpool girl, for instance one had the caption "The lady in Blackpool hiding from Mitch" and another said "Mitch’s ex in Blackpool watching her be baited on national TV".

An X user called @MarkFlatley even joked "Blackpool? Don’t call him Messy Mitch for nothing".

