The professional dancer appeared on the show between 2010 and 2015, and paired with celebrities including model and actress Patsy Kensit -who he made it to Blackpool week with -, Eastenders legend Anita Dobson, Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden.

Robin also danced with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid in 2011's Children In Need special, as well as TV and radio presenter Sara Cox and Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond for Stricly Come Dancing Christmas specials.

The star most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

The news of Robin's death was confirmed by Sisco Entertainment, which represented him in various areas of theatre and corporate entertainment.

Dancer Robin Windsor has passed away aged 44. Left he is pictured with Susanna Reid. Credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire and Getty

A statement said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

"Robin's presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.

"His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

"Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

"His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

"His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Robin, you will be deeply missed.

"Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light."

A statement from dance show Burn The Floor, in which Robin appeared in for many years, said: "The Burn The Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin "Bobby" Windsor, who has tragically passed away.

"A BTF journeyman he danced with us for 20 years, including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world."

The company shared a photo of him on stage with fellow dancer Jessica Raffa, adding: "His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn The Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

The Latin and ballroom dancer first began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships, both on the domestic and international levels.

Robin joined the cast of show Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

Windsor also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, as well as acting as a motivational speaker.

Left: Robin with Deborah Meaden. Top with Patsy Kensit. Right with Lisa Riley. Credit: Rui Vieira and Rowan Miles/PA Wire

Stars pay tribute

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, Susanna Reid said: “Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer – incredibly strong, so creative. He’s just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him.”

Fellow presenter Richard Arnold then said “I can’t quite believe it, actually – such heart, such a talent, such a twinkler. It’s a bit of a shock to be honest.”

Susanne later added: “He was a very special dancer – very sensual, wonderfully exuberant, endlessly enthusiastic, full of strength and creativity and sparkle. He made me fall in love with dancing. Anyone who watched Robin Windsor dance on Strictly, or Burn the Floor, or his other shows would have fallen in love with dance. He was just a fabulous, phenomenal personality.”

On Instagram, Robin's ex boyfriend, former X-Factor star Marcus Collins shared a picture of the two of them with the caption "The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved"