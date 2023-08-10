North Lodge, which sits at the entrance to the former Whittingham Hospital site in Cumerargh Lane, is a former gate keeper's cottage, with a distinctive spire.

While agents Thomas Lister Ltd acknowledge its in need of "significant renovation", they say it is an "exciting opportunity for a renovation or redevelopment".

This is how much it will cost you to buy your own petrol station in Preston

The former gatehouse has three bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lodge, which is currently owned by Homes England, extends to approximately 968 sq ft over two floors, with the second floor comprising of three large bedrooms.

The property boundaries include established shrubbery, mature trees, masonry walls and wrought iron railings. There is a further outbuilding located in the grounds.

The agent said: "North Lodge is a unique period Lodge House with original features and a turret set in grounds extending to 0.071 hectares (0.0175 acres).

"The property is included on the Local Heritage List and provides the opportunity for renovation, extension or redevelopment subject to necessary planning consents."

The area around the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no guide price for the property – anyone interested is asked to make an offer by September 1.

Whittingham Hospital

The lodge is situated at the entrance to the Guild Park Health Care Hospital, on the eastern part of the wider former Whittingham Hospital site, which has been demolished and currently being re-developed to provide a mixed use development including up to 650 residential units.