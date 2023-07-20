News you can trust since 1886
Petrol station up for sale - here's how much it will cost you to buy this Preston service station

Ever fancied owning your own petrol station?
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

Well, here’s your chance – Hillcrest Service Station in Tag Lane, Ingol, has been put up for sale for the first time in 55 years.

For £1.4m, you can get the freehold petrol station with current tenant.

Agent Steve Heaton Real Estate calls it a “rare opportunity” adding: “Situated in an excellent locality with regard to potential growth given the new M55 motorway junction and continued housing development in the Ingol/Cottam/Fulwood area.

The service station for sale with tenant in placeThe service station for sale with tenant in place
"Although the free hold is for sale in its entirety, the mechanics garage and vehicle assessment centre is also available to rent by separate negotiation.”

There is two years remaining on the petrol station lease.

The whole site is 0.39 acres comprising of a 1,815 sqft rertail shop and storage, 1,865 sqft mechanics garage and assessment centre.

It also has one bedroom and bathroom, and rates as Council Tax Band D.

Anyone interested in buying will have to show proof of funds before viewing.

Click here for more details.