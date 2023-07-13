News you can trust since 1886
Where you can find the 9 Best birthday cake makers in Preston and South Ribble? We asked you and here's where our readers recommend

The best part of birthday celebrations has definitely got the be the cake (after the awkward happy birthday singing where you just don’t quite know what to do)!
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

We asked our readers where to find the best birthday cakes in Preston and South Ribble, and with over 200 recommendations, it's safe to say sharing is caring in this collection of cake recommendations.

We asked our readers where to find the best birthday cakes in Preston and South Ribble, and with over 200 recommendations, it’s safe to say sharing is caring in this collection of cake recommendations.

  1. Mel's Cakes: A fully registered, self taught, Cake artist providing celebration and wedding cakes. Based in Preston and contactable on:

07852 134725.

  1. Flour project Penwortham: Provides buttercream cakes, cupcakes & brownies and is based in Penwortham, Preston. Can be found on Facebook: @theflourprojectpenwortham
  1. The Cake Lady Ltd: Large celebration cakes for all occasions. Cupcakes, Cake Trays, Cake Jars, Brownies, Cookies, Flapjacks. Based at

Stiles Avenue Hutton , Preston. Contact on: 01772 379530.

  1. Kake.: Bakery on 4 Inglewhite Road, Longridge PR3 3JR. Contact on: 01772 786604, or find on Facebook at @Kake..
  1. Bake Me A Cake: Bespoke handmade cakes and seasonal treats for all occasions, based in Chorley. Contactable on 07743 066181 or [email protected]
  1. Chloe's cakes and creations: Bespoke cakes for all occasions. DM for any info or orders at @chloescakesandcreationss. Based in Wrea Green, Preston.
  1. Cake box: Where you can go on their site and pick a Cake to collect at their nearest store. Or just call into the shop and have a look at their beautiful cakes , Gataux and Cheese cakes. Based on 28 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ.
  1. Bryn Cottage: Cupcake shop based at Moss House Lane, Much Hoole PR4 Preston. Contact on [email protected]
  1. Victoria Cakes: Based on 30 school lane leyland PR25 2TS, can be found on Facebook at @VictoriaCakes.
You can find the full post with reader recommendations here. Let us know where you think!

