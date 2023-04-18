Prime Hydration Drink will be available for customers at Aldi from today in a selection of flavours – while stocks last. The popular viral hydration drink, which sees queues of thirsty customers, will be available to purchase for just £1.99 at the popular supermarket. The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone.

A purchase limit of one of each flavour of the highly coveted drink will be allocated per customer to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy one.

The drink, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle. Aldi shoppers can choose from six different flavours, including the new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

The popular drink is back from today in Aldi stores in Preston, but be quick!

Prime was first launched by highly subscribed Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul earlier in 2022. Since then, the brand has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram, while the feed for #Primehydation has been viewed 421 million times on TikTok.

The post approached Aldi for comment, but was informed that, due to the high demand, they were unable to check stock availability in stores but to “visit early to avoid disappointment”.

Here’s a list of the Aldi stores in Preston which will be selling it from today:

Queues stretched outside Aldi stores when Prime Hydration Drink went on sale last December

Unit 5, QUEENS SHOPPING PARK, PR1 4HZ.

Corporation Street, PR1 2UZ.

Blackpool Road, PR1 6AF.

Fulwood Central, Oliver's Pl, Fulwood, PR2 9BQ.

Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge.

