The Princess Royal, a patron of the Pony Club, was in the Fylde village to commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Club’s Centre Membership programme, which has broadened opportunities for young people to enjoy Pony Club activities at local riding centres, offering access that may have otherwise been out of reach.

More than 340 affiliated riding centres nationwide, have a membership of around 10,00 and Wrea Green Equestrian Centre was one of the scheme's original centres.

During her visit, Her Royal Highness interacted with Pony Club Members, observing their diverse activities, which included bandaging, grooming, and horse and rider fitness demonstrations.

Princess Anne meets young members of the Pony Club scheme at Wrea Green Equestrian Centre.

She presented commemorative plaques to centre proprietors in recognition of 25 years participation in the scheme followed by a tea party in the indoor school, with the food laid on by Dizzy Duck’s bistro of Wrea Green and other features provided by other local businesses including the Birley Arms at Warton and Freckleton-based florist Margaret Mason.

Pony Club chief executive Marcus Capel said: “It was a delight to welcome Her Royal Highness to join us in celebrating our Centre Membership Scheme. The Centre proprietors and members thoroughly enjoyed chatting with her.”

Wrea Green Equitation Centre head coach Kristy Kidd said: “It was an honour to welcome the Princess for her to the Centre – a truly wonderful occasion.”