What is What’s Your Story Chorley?

The famous annual festival of words brings together well known authors, storytellers, and poets to the town centre. The free event is organised by Chorley Council along with a dedicated team of volunteers. The event is aimed at book lovers and those alike whilst giving authors, writers, and storytellers the chance to showcase their craft and spread their knowledge throughout Chorley.

What is the colourful book bench trail and where can I find them?

The popular literary festival What's Your Story Chorley will return on Saturday, March 25, to the town hall

Pupils from various schools take part in designing and colouring in benches throughout Chorley. Each bench has an answer to a quiz as well as a QR code to scan for more information, including the inspiration behind it and the school. Take a look at the Civic Square near the police station, Market Street and outside Reel cinema for some of them.

You can also download a Book Bench trail, complete the quiz and enter to win a book token.

What events are on offer in the run up to the festival?

One of the many colourful benches designed by schoolchildren

Thursday, March 16, 7pm, at Chorley Library there will be a free book up for grabs by Peter Kalu who contributed to the recent publication ‘Lancashire Stories’ available. His story is called ‘Want Me Want Me Want Me Want

Monday March 20, 7pm Chorley Library (free admission for 7pm start). A collection of Lancashire dialect songs, stories and poems will be performed.

Tuesday March 21 7pm Chorley Library (free admission for 7pm start). There will be a Suffragettes’ performance consisting of song, poetry, drama and prose originally put together in 2018 to mark 100 years of women being granted the right to vote.

Wednesday March 22, 4pm-5pm Chorley Library (free admission) Susan Brownrigg, a children’s author who writes historical adventures for children aged 8-12 will be in attendance for a workshop. Her first book ‘Gracie Fairshaw and the Mysterious Guest’ is a seaside mystery set in Blackpool.

Each bench has an answer to a quiz as well as a QR code to scan for more information, including the inspiration behind it and the school

Friday March 24, 7pm Chorley Theatre. Former Chorley GP Dr. Clive Barker and member of Chorley Writers’ Circle

presents: ‘Lessons in Life. Birth and Death: Musings of a retired Chorley GP’

All the events are free except for Friday, March 24, which is £10 per ticket and can be purchased at Malcolm’s Musicland in Chorley or by visiting the Chorley Theatre website.

What events are planned for the literary festival?

An event schedule will be announced soon but will include Jen Carney, Puffin author-illustrator who will be joining in the literary fun once again to read from her book, ‘The Accidental Diary of B.U.G.’, as will Sir Lindsay Hoyle to speaking about the historical events that have unfolded whilst being ‘Mr Speaker’ in the past year. Sessions will also be hosted at Chorley Theatre, Ebb & Flo Bookshop and Primrose Gardens with activities, workshops, performances and stories for all.

Where can I sign up?