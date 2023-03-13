News you can trust since 1886
Chorley roadworks from March 13: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A large number of roadworks will take place across Chorley starting this week including many closures.

By Emma Downey
1 hour ago

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of some of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

Some roads will be closed while maintenance work is carried out

1. Chorley roadworks starting this week (March 13).

Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: March 13 - 15

2. Lighthurst Lane, Chorley

Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: March 13 - 15

3. Ash Grove, Chorley

Photo: Google Maps

What: Road closure. Why: Surface dressing. When: March 15 - 17

4. Bank Street, Chorley

Photo: Google Maps

