Plau Bar & Bistro, inside a grade II listed and lovingly restored historic building on Friargate, has unveiled a new menu to lead the eatery into the future under its new management team. The eatery’s vision will see the menu change on a weekly basis making the best possible use of local and seasonal ingredients. The team is especially proud of the Sunday roast dinners offering a different selection of meats plus vegetarian options.

New head chef Jake White, originally from Blackburn, said: “We are buying the best produce we can get, locally-sourced, really simple but delicious cooking with amazing ingredients. We’re trying to keep it as affordable as possible but still have nice touches. There’s a lot of care and attention going into it. This isn’t pretentious, the idea is we have this brilliant neighbourhood restaurant for the people of Preston. We’ll change the menu every week, sometimes more. We’ll have a blackboard with specials that is constantly updated.

“It’s really important that people can see we’re offering good value and creating something really lovely in Preston. I think there’s so much character in this building with the history of the place and we can’t wait to get started. Make sure you come in for the roast - I don’t think there’s a roast dinner like this anywhere around here at the moment.”

Plau Bar & Bistro’s new head chef Jake White

Different menus will be served depending on what clientele are looking for. The bar area will serve pies along with other options designed for a quicker and more casual experience. The upstairs Dining Room will serve a three-course menu and the basement will provide a more intimate setting described as being perfect for date nights or groups of friends out for cocktails.

New head chef Jake White left school early to work at Penwortham Golf Club before working full time at Bistrot Vérité in Southport. At 16, he moved to London to work with Tom Aikens before moving to Marcus at the Berkeley, working his way up from apprentice to head chef. He would open the Pentonbridge Inn in Cumbria. He also spent time as a private chef, travelling in India and, during the pandemic, making fresh pasta in a food truck in Dorset. Prices during the week in the dining room will be affordable at three courses for £35. Sunday menu will be £30 for three courses for £25 for two courses. In the downstairs bar, pie with mash or chips will be £10. The upstairs terrace will now be used for functions or large bookings.

Plau Bar & Bistro now shares its management team with popular Preston restaurant Fino Tapas. The building, which was a well-known Preston pub, The Plough Inn from 1795 until 1913, was restored over several years from 2014 to 2018 and is widely-regarded as one of the most welcoming spots in the city. The venue was recently crowned Pub of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Plau bar and bistro

Plau bar and bistro

