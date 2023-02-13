Lancashire Tourism Awards: celebrating the stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality

The stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality shone brightly at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Held at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event was supported by Headline Sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Visit Blackpool.

Lancashire comedian Steve Royle was Guest Presenter and kept the audience entertained throughout, with the unique style and brilliant humour that saw him reach the finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. Having recently celebrated his 1000th appearance in panto, the 400-strong audience of tourism professionals, sponsors and supporters were guided masterfully and joyfully through 24 awards.

Andrea Challis proudly addressed the audience, for the first time as Chair of the Board of Marketing Lancashire saying “I am delighted to be here to celebrate with you all and to help the Marketing Lancashire team champion the very best of the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses. I am honestly in awe of the strength and diversity of our wonderful sector here in Lancashire.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire followed Andrea’s speech with her review of the last year, a year that saw Lancashire ‘fighting back’ from the impact of Covid on the tourism and hospitality sector “Success in 2022 was hard fought, hard won, against, quite literally, all the odds. But successes there were, and significant ones too.”

THE WINNERS

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award *

Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages & Lakeside Hub, Hambleton - WINNER

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven

Business Events Venue of the Year *

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Ewood Experience, Blackburn

Merlin Events, Blackpool - WINNER

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year *

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Newton Hall Holiday Park, Blackpool

Ribble Valley Retreat, Langho - WINNER

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh

Cultural Venue/Organisation Award

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Samlesbury Hall

Winter Gardens Blackpool - WINNER

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Bella Vista Lodge, Blackpool

The Golden Ball of Longton

HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe

The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham - WINNER

Mowbreck Holiday Park, Wesham

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award *

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme - WINNER

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Experience of the Year *

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

Blackpool Pleasure Beach ‘Walk The…’ Experiences - WINNER

Countryside & Culinary Breaks at Dale House Barn, Slaidburn

Goosnargh Gin School Experience Days

Inch Perfect Trials Experience Day, Whitewell

Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year

Steven Cartmell, BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Travel & Tourism at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Sophie Lancaster, NCFE Extended Diploma Travel & Tourism at Runshaw College

Charlie Nicholls, C&G L3 Diploma in Professional Cookery at Blackpool and the Fylde

College - WINNER

David Wetherill, Chef Diploma at Runshaw College

Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Mitton Hall, Mitton - WINNER

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Lancashire Perfect Stay – Small Serviced Accommodation *

3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford

Dale House Barn and B&B, Slaidburn

Fence Gate Lodge, Fence - WINNER

The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

The Royal at Heysham

Large Event of the Year Award

British Textile Biennial, East Lancashire

Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool

Highest Point Festival, Lancaster - WINNER

Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway

Large Hotel of the Year *

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley

Hampton by Hilton Blackpool - WINNER

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

New Tourism Business of the Year *

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

Ribble Valley Retreat, Langho - WINNER

Pub of the Year *

PLAU, Preston - WINNER

Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green

White Bull Oswaldtwistle

Resilience and Innovation Award *

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen - WINNER

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year *

Brickhouse Holiday Cottages, Hambleton

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Clitheroe

Oakdean Cottages, Langho - WINNER

Small Event of the Year Award

British Country Music Festival, Blackpool

Chorley Flower Show

Dino Fest, Lancaster

Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool

Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton-in-Craven - WINNER

Taste Lancashire Award *

263 Restaurant, Preston - WINNER

The Coach and Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland

La Locanda, Gisburn

Taste Lancashire Producer Award

Brindle Distillery, Chorley - WINNER

Goosnargh Gin

Lancaster Brewery Spirits Company

Morecambe Bay Chowder

Unsung Hero Award

Jenna Bullows, Assistant Manager, The Whitehall Hotel and Distillery

Sharon Jones, Hall Director, Samlesbury Hall

Jeremy Rowlands, Managing Director, Meat & Drink - WINNER

Visitor Attraction of the Year *

The Blackpool Tower

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock - WINNER

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven

Wedding Venue of the Year

The Mount Pavilion, Fleetwood

The Out Barn, Waddington - WINNER

Samlesbury Hall

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

1 . The Lancashire Tourism Awards Host for the evening, comedian Steve Royle. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

2 . The Lancashire Tourism Awards The winners. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3 . The Lancashire Tourism Awards CEO Rachel McQueen Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4 . The Lancashire Tourism Awards That winning feeling! Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales