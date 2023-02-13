Lancashire Tourism Awards: celebrating the stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality
The stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality shone brightly at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.
Held at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event was supported by Headline Sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Visit Blackpool.
Lancashire comedian Steve Royle was Guest Presenter and kept the audience entertained throughout, with the unique style and brilliant humour that saw him reach the finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. Having recently celebrated his 1000th appearance in panto, the 400-strong audience of tourism professionals, sponsors and supporters were guided masterfully and joyfully through 24 awards.
Andrea Challis proudly addressed the audience, for the first time as Chair of the Board of Marketing Lancashire saying “I am delighted to be here to celebrate with you all and to help the Marketing Lancashire team champion the very best of the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses. I am honestly in awe of the strength and diversity of our wonderful sector here in Lancashire.
Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire followed Andrea’s speech with her review of the last year, a year that saw Lancashire ‘fighting back’ from the impact of Covid on the tourism and hospitality sector “Success in 2022 was hard fought, hard won, against, quite literally, all the odds. But successes there were, and significant ones too.”
THE WINNERS
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award *
Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages & Lakeside Hub, Hambleton - WINNER
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs
Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven
Business Events Venue of the Year *
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Ewood Experience, Blackburn
Merlin Events, Blackpool - WINNER
The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year *
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
Newton Hall Holiday Park, Blackpool
Ribble Valley Retreat, Langho - WINNER
The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
Cultural Venue/Organisation Award
Lancaster Grand Theatre
Samlesbury Hall
Winter Gardens Blackpool - WINNER
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
Bella Vista Lodge, Blackpool
The Golden Ball of Longton
HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham - WINNER
Mowbreck Holiday Park, Wesham
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award *
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme - WINNER
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
Experience of the Year *
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
Blackpool Pleasure Beach ‘Walk The…’ Experiences - WINNER
Countryside & Culinary Breaks at Dale House Barn, Slaidburn
Goosnargh Gin School Experience Days
Inch Perfect Trials Experience Day, Whitewell
Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year
Steven Cartmell, BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Travel & Tourism at Blackpool Sixth Form College.
Sophie Lancaster, NCFE Extended Diploma Travel & Tourism at Runshaw College
Charlie Nicholls, C&G L3 Diploma in Professional Cookery at Blackpool and the Fylde
College - WINNER
David Wetherill, Chef Diploma at Runshaw College
Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Mitton Hall, Mitton - WINNER
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Lancashire Perfect Stay – Small Serviced Accommodation *
3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford
Dale House Barn and B&B, Slaidburn
Fence Gate Lodge, Fence - WINNER
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
The Royal at Heysham
Large Event of the Year Award
British Textile Biennial, East Lancashire
Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool
Highest Point Festival, Lancaster - WINNER
Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway
Large Hotel of the Year *
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley
Hampton by Hilton Blackpool - WINNER
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
New Tourism Business of the Year *
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
Ribble Valley Retreat, Langho - WINNER
Pub of the Year *
PLAU, Preston - WINNER
Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green
White Bull Oswaldtwistle
Resilience and Innovation Award *
The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen - WINNER
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year *
Brickhouse Holiday Cottages, Hambleton
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Clitheroe
Oakdean Cottages, Langho - WINNER
Small Event of the Year Award
British Country Music Festival, Blackpool
Chorley Flower Show
Dino Fest, Lancaster
Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool
Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton-in-Craven - WINNER
Taste Lancashire Award *
263 Restaurant, Preston - WINNER
The Coach and Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland
La Locanda, Gisburn
Taste Lancashire Producer Award
Brindle Distillery, Chorley - WINNER
Goosnargh Gin
Lancaster Brewery Spirits Company
Morecambe Bay Chowder
Unsung Hero Award
Jenna Bullows, Assistant Manager, The Whitehall Hotel and Distillery
Sharon Jones, Hall Director, Samlesbury Hall
Jeremy Rowlands, Managing Director, Meat & Drink - WINNER
Visitor Attraction of the Year *
The Blackpool Tower
The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock - WINNER
Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven
Wedding Venue of the Year
The Mount Pavilion, Fleetwood
The Out Barn, Waddington - WINNER
Samlesbury Hall
The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth