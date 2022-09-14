Last week, a Tesco staff member posted on Facebook that the 20-year-old store is currently going through “some major changes”, which they hope will benefit their “loyal customers.”

The staff member added that they were receiving numerous enquiries about the changes and so set out some of the main points.

Here they are below:

These are all the changes taking place in Leyland's Tesco Extra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is happening to the petrol station?

The petrol station is currently closed while vital maintenance is conducted on the petrol storage tanks.

It is set to re-open mid October.

In the meantime, the next closest Tesco fuel station is at Buckshaw Village.

What changes are taking place in store?

At the moment, customers can see an empty area in store, this is being transformed into a bigger F+F clothing section, offering greater variety for customers, and it is currently having new flooring fitted.

The non food section is in the process of being condensed so some products, including stationery, toys and car maintanance products, are further back in the store, close to Vision Express.

Certain products have also been moved to stay in line with the government legislation regarding high fat, sugar and salt products (HFSS), as these products must meet a criteria to be placed in certain positions.

What new services are there?

The store’s new trolly self service section is now fully up and running, funcitioning as a new assisted way of shopping, .

There are dedicated staff placed in positions to help customers use this new area.

The staff member added: “One frequent bit of feedback we keep getting in regards to the self scan system is that ‘we are not using them because they take away jobs’.

“We promise that every member of staff that has come off a belted till now works in other busy areas within our store to help enhance your shopping experience on the shop floor.”

What is happening to the car park?