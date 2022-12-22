McDonald’s restaurants across Preston, Blackpool, Leyland, Fleetwood, Chorley, Fulwood and Lytham have all hosted multiple fundraising events including hamper giveaways, fun days, raffles, colouring competitions for children and McDelivery giveaways. Some of the restaurants have also had boxes and trolleys setup in the restaurants where local customers can drop gifts and essentials in including toys, bedding, clothing, toiletries and food. As a result of their efforts, a cheque of £3002.50 was delivered to the Foxton Centre this week.

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates 17 McDonald’s restaurants in West Lancashire, said: “We all appreciate the amazing work The Foxton Centre have done over the past 50 years across the Avenham district. I’m amazed by the volunteers their hard work and what they achieve. We also wanted to do our bit in time for Christmas to ensure the most vulnerable also have a memorable Christmas season. I’d like to thank the restaurant teams for their help organising the fundraising events as well as our generous customers who donated. I would like to wish The Foxton Centre, our customer and staff a very Happy Christmas and New Year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lancashire McDonald’s restaurants have raised over £15,000 for The Foxton Centre & Age Concern Lancashire

Last week, the Foxton Centre shared a picture of McDonald’s staff at their site and wrote: “A huge thank you to our partners today from McDonald's Riversway and McDonald's Preston who have been and purchased a full van load of so many festive things and essential food and clothing for us to distribute. They've been amazing!! Thanks to everyone on your team!”

Nigel and his franchise group H&S Restaurants Ltd were also proud to present a cheque for £12,031 to Age Concern Lancashire this week. All 17 restaurants have been fundraising over the past four months completing several restaurant activities. This is the secnd cheque presented to Age Concern Lancashire in 2022 with Nigel saying they have plans for more links and support for the charity in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lancashire Mcdonald's staff with deliveries for the Foxton Centre