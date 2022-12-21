Find out how nurseries in Preston rated this year according to Ofsted.

Earlier this month, the Post revealed which primary schools in Preston were classed as outstanding, but now we are turning our attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the 10 nurseries across the city who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022, all of which were classed as either outstanding or good.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Post has not included special nursery schools in this list.

**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.

1. Nurseries in Preston 10 nurseries received new ratings this year.

2. Kids Planet Preston Located on Tower Lane, Fulwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published March 31.

3. St Anthony's PreSchool/Playgroup Located on St Anthony's Drive, Fulwood. Rated: Good for all categories in a report published December 19.

4. 2 To School Located on Berry Lane, Preston. Rated: Good for all categories in a report published November 14.