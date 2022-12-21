Nurseries in Preston: the 10 inspected this year ordered by rating and date
Find out how nurseries in Preston rated this year according to Ofsted.
By Aimee Seddon
1 hour ago
Earlier this month, the Post revealed which primary schools in Preston were classed as outstanding, but now we are turning our attention to the pre-school nurseries.
We have collected the 10 nurseries across the city who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022, all of which were classed as either outstanding or good.
Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.
*The Post has not included special nursery schools in this list.
**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.
