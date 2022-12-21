News you can trust since 1886
Nurseries in Preston: the 10 inspected this year ordered by rating and date

Find out how nurseries in Preston rated this year according to Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
1 hour ago

Earlier this month, the Post revealed which primary schools in Preston were classed as outstanding, but now we are turning our attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the 10 nurseries across the city who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022, all of which were classed as either outstanding or good.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Post has not included special nursery schools in this list.

**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.

1. Nurseries in Preston

10 nurseries received new ratings this year.

Photo: Rodnae Productions on Pexels

2. Kids Planet Preston

Located on Tower Lane, Fulwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published March 31.

Photo: Google Maps

3. St Anthony's PreSchool/Playgroup

Located on St Anthony's Drive, Fulwood. Rated: Good for all categories in a report published December 19.

Photo: Google Maps

4. 2 To School

Located on Berry Lane, Preston. Rated: Good for all categories in a report published November 14.

Photo: Google Maps

