ShopMobility, Union Street, Chorley, recently welcomed Sir Lindsay to an event to celebrate three decades since the inception of the charity in the town. Supported and part funded by Chorley Council, ShopMobility improves the day to day life of many by offering a way for people to get around Chorley town centre, whether it’s exploring the town’s renown markets or meeting friends for some great food and drink.

Chairman of Chorley’s ShopMobility Committee and member of Chorley Council, Danny Gee said: “We’re proud to have ShopMobility here in Chorley which provides much more than just the use of a mobility vehicle – not only does it offer a way of getting about in our fantastic town centre, it helps to give independence for those who use the service.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Councillor Danny Gee and Mayor of Chorley Tommy Gray at Chorley’s Shopmobility Centre

The idea of ShopMobility coming to Chorley was introduced at a meeting in 1993 with the group who were then known as Action for the Disabled who worked to encourage accessibility. From then on, the group worked to fundraise, which with the support of Chorley Council, enabled them to open a ShopMobility centre in Chorley town centre in 1995. After a few different locations over the years, ShopMobility has been at its current site behind the bus station since 2019 and is managed by Michael Thompson who was a member of the committee when ShopMobility first opened in Chorley.

If you have difficulty with mobility you can visit [email protected]