We are very proud of our thoughtful son who received a Medal of Honour last week

A 10-year-old boy from Preston was one of only 21 inspirational young people across the UK who was honoured at Westminster Palace last week.

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its ninth year, has honoured 21 young people from across the UK that have made a positive impact on their communities and wider society.

These selfless young people, who have shown kindness and commitment to a multitude of causes, were presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at The Palace of Westminster on October 17 and are invited to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’, as a legacy of their efforts.

Included amongst these inspirational young people is 10-year-old Joseph Gethin, from Preston who was presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour by Nicky Cox, BCyA Patron and Editor of First News at a ceremony hosted by singer and actress Kimberly Wyatt.

L to R: Kimberly Wyatt, Joseph Gethin BCyA and Nicky Cox of First News | submit

What is Joseph’s story?

Inspired by the care given to his grandparents, in 2022, when he was just eight-years-old, Joe set himself a challenge to run 100 miles in March in support of St Catherine’sHospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

It was reportedly important to Joe that the challenge was difficult, as this would encourage people to sponsor him, and potentially raise more money.

Joe, who has physical tics that make certain activities a real challenge at times, completed 110 miles in total and raised £1060.

The BCyA organisers said: “His self-motivation and determination in the face of adversity was truly inspirational. His neurodiversity was purposely not made public as Joe wanted the distance to be the motivating factor for people to donate, not his neurodiversity.”

Joe then had to take a break from fundraising in 2023 due to undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix but this year he decided to undertake a new endurance challenge which tested all of his abilities.

In June, Joe challenged himself to cycle 368 miles in a month, this time fundraising for Heartbeat Northwest.

During the challenge Joe was able to overcome significant difficulties: despite falling off his bike several times as a result of physical tics which made him let go of the handlebars, he completed over 385 miles and raised £2084.38.

The Preston schoolboy says he is already thinking about his next fundraising challenge too!

What has Joe’s family said about his achievement?

Mum Liz Gethin said: “We are very proud of Joe and his desire to make a difference in the lives of others. He is a very thoughtful boy with a big heart. The challenges he set himself were difficult and required a lot of commitment and determination to complete. Despite some setbacks, including falling off his bike several times, the motivation to help others spurred him on. Heartbeat North West, St Catherines Hospice and the Alzheimer’s society have all provided support for his family and Joe wanted to assist them in helping many other families.”

What has been said about the awards?

Host of the awards and Patron of The British Citizen Youth Award, Kimberly Wyatt said “Many of these kids have faced turmoil in their own lives yet still choose to be selfless and help others. I applaud you and your families for your hard work and dedication. You are the future, and your brilliant endeavours will make a difference!”

Dame Mary Perkins, another Patron of the BCA said: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals. These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward. This Medal ceremony is a great opportunity to shine a light on what they do and give them the recognition they so thoroughly deserve. They are the nation’s true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”

Impressively, Joseph was not the only Preston boy to receive a British Citizen Youth Award last week as Kai Saint also did. You can read his story here.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 medal presentations, register online at www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.