A 10-year-old boy from Preston is one of only 21 inspirational young people across the UK to be honoured at Westminster Palace next week.

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its ninth year, will be honouring 21 young people from across the UK that have made a positive impact on their communities and wider society.

These selfless young people, who have shown kindness and commitment to a multitude of causes, will be presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at The Palace of Westminster on October 17 and are invited to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’, as a legacy of their efforts.

Included amongst these inspirational young people is 10-year-old Kai Saint from Preston who lives with a lifelong cardiac condition but doesn’t consider himself as poorly, instead he just wants to help others.

Preston boy Kai Saint, 10, is being honoured with The British Citizen Youth Award. | submit

What is Kai’s story?

Kai was born with a complex cardiac condition and had three open heart surgeries as a baby, suffering from two cardiac arrests.

Now 10-years-old, he lives life to the fullest despite having a leaking heart valve and a hole in his heart.

Annually Kai takes part in a sponsored 1k walk organised by Team 1C (a charity for children born with Cardiac conditions), raising funds for cardiac charities.

In 2022, Kai was unable to take part in the walk so set himself a personal challenge of completing a triathlon for Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey and raised over £1700 for the charity.

The BCyA organisers said: “To manage a triathlon with such a life-threatening condition is a huge achievement and it should not be underestimated how much strength this takes to overcome”.

Most recently Kai abseiled 100ft off Anfield’s main stand for Team 1C to raise money for Liverpool Women’s hospital, raising a further group total of over £3000.

He also attends all Team 1C’s events and has done since its launch in 2017, always getting involved and helping where he can.

Kai’s mum Chanel Crane, who is now a nurse on the children’s ward where Kai was cared for as a baby, said: “As his mum I’ve always been immensely proud and inspired by everything that Kai has fought through from such a young age and for his outlook on life, in particular wanting to help other ‘poorly children and families’ because of his own awareness about how poorly he once was with his heart, but having him nominated by others who also recognise this about him really has touched our hearts and we’re so grateful for this opportunity for him.“

Kai, pictured left as a baby, has been fundraising with Team 1C since 2017. | submit/National World

What have the award organisers said?

Mike Faulkner, Director of the BCyA said: "We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA. It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities. The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that Dame Mary, who is also founder of Specsavers, has put her name to the prestigious group accolade* enabling the BCyA to broaden its recognition of young people in society".

*In addition to the 21 individual medalists, one group of young people is honoured with The Dame Mary Perkins British Citizen Group Award. This unique accolade is only open to groups of young people aged under 18.

One group is selected each year to receive this honour and will be presented with an Official Presentation Plaque, Medal and Certificate of Honour.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 medal presentations, register online at www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.