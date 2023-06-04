Watch stunning full moon rise above Lancashire landmark Darwen Tower and dominate sky
This stunning video could only be caught on a truly clear night.
With the fine recent weather and soaring temperatures, Lee Mansfield captured a brilliantly bright full moon rising above Darwen Tower on Saturday night. You can watch the video above, shot some four miles away in Pleasington, Blackburn at 10pm.
“The weather conditions were superb and watching the moon rise was incredible,” Lee said.
If you’ve got an amazing video or pictures, don’t forget you can join the new Lancashire Post Camera Club on Facebook.