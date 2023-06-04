News you can trust since 1886
Watch stunning full moon rise above Lancashire landmark Darwen Tower and dominate sky

This stunning video could only be caught on a truly clear night.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

With the fine recent weather and soaring temperatures, Lee Mansfield captured a brilliantly bright full moon rising above Darwen Tower on Saturday night. You can watch the video above, shot some four miles away in Pleasington, Blackburn at 10pm.

“The weather conditions were superb and watching the moon rise was incredible,” Lee said.

The stunning full moon rising above Darwen Tower on Saturday night. Picture: Lee MansfieldThe stunning full moon rising above Darwen Tower on Saturday night. Picture: Lee Mansfield
The stunning full moon rising above Darwen Tower on Saturday night. Picture: Lee Mansfield
If you’ve got an amazing video or pictures, don’t forget you can join the new Lancashire Post Camera Club on Facebook.

