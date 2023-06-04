The UK is set to experience the warmest day of the year according to a Met Office forecast. Temperatures are set to potentially reach a balmy 26°C in parts of Wales and the southwest.

Porthmadog has so far claimed the highest temperature of the year, reaching 25.1°C on Tuesday, with forecasters predicting a small chance this could be surpassed. The dry weather is expected to continue into next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the country will see high to very high UV levels, with the Met Office warning people to protect their skin when out and about. Meteorologist Rachel Ayers said that the warmest temperatures would be “somewhere in the west, probably similar kind of areas, parts of Wales, maybe southwest England.”

Here’s the weather outlook for today and the rest of the week:

Most Popular

UK weather forecast

Sunday, June 4

It will remain cloudy across the far north of the UK but across the rest of the country early cloud will burn away, leaving another dry and sunny day. It will feel warm in the sunshine, with easter coastlines feeling a bit chilly.

The dry weather will continue into the late evening, with plenty of sunshine continuing to stick around. Many will experience clear skies overnight but low clouds will affect northern and eastern areas.

Monday, June 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any early cloud will burn away in the morning but it will continue to remain cloudy along the northern and eastern coasts. The rest of the UK will see fine and dry weather, with warmer temperatures being felt in the sunshine.

The UK could experience the hottest day of the year on Sunday as summer gets underway

Outlook for Tuesday June 6 to Thursday June 8